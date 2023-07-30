Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 246,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,212. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

