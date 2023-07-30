Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after buying an additional 191,944 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,151. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

