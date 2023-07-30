Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

