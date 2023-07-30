SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.72%.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCIA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics.

