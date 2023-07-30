SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.72%.
SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCIA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
