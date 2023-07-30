Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.21.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

