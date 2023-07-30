Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 88.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Seagen by 130.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,349,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.11. The company had a trading volume of 813,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,169. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

