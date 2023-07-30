SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $17,926,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 675,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after acquiring an additional 281,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 635,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.93. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.