Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Sempra by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

