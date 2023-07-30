Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given a $75.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of SHOP opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

