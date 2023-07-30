Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 33.8%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:APM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. 26,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

