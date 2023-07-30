Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declines By 12.5%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARTNA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. 30,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,907. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $435.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

