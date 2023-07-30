Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Decreases By 25.3%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

AY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 407,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,366. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AY. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

