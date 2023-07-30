Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Expands By 24.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

RILYG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,475. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

