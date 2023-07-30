Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Expands By 50.0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

BCTF stock remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Bancorp 34 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

