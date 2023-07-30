Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Drops By 26.3%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 370,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Biora Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,191. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

