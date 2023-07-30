Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Drops By 21.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 32,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
bluebird bio Price Performance
Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,131. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
