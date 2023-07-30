Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Declines By 37.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

