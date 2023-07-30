Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Drops By 38.0%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

