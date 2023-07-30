Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Rises By 28.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 1,197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,921.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of COCSF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

