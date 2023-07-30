Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Rises By 28.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 1,197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,921.0 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of COCSF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.