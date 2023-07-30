Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Grows By 61.2%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $50.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

