Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Drops By 16.9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
DLTNF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
