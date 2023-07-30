Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Drops By 16.9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

DLTNF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

