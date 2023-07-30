Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Rises By 66.7%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $398,563,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FATP opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.