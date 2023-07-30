Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Rises By 83.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

