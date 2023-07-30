Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Decreases By 13.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,472,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 47,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,143. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.
About Galaxy Digital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.