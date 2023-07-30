Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Decreases By 13.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,472,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 47,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,143. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

