Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Rises By 20.7%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SOCL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819. The firm has a market cap of $146 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF
Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
