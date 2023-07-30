Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Rises By 20.7%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOCL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819. The firm has a market cap of $146 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOCL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.