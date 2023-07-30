Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rises By 99.4%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HXGBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Handelsbanken upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,873. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

