Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Declines By 24.1%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 885,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hulic Stock Down 0.2 %
HULCF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.
Hulic Company Profile
