Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Declines By 24.1%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 885,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Down 0.2 %

HULCF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate holding, leasing, sales, and brokerage services in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate, Insurance, Hotels, Staffing and other business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and bank branches properties, and senior housing facilityes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.