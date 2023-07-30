Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Declines By 15.2%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 2,529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 499.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
