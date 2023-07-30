Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Declines By 15.2%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 2,529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 499.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

