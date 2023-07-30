Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Expands By 28.3%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 247,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 290,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

