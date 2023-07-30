Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Expands By 28.3%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 247,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
