Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Rises By 52.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,165,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

