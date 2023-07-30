Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Grows By 50.9%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LGGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($3.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 254 ($3.26) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

LGGNY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. 70,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

