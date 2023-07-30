Short Interest in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Grows By 15.3%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 16.3% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 19.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,346. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

