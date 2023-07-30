Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Declines By 21.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,883,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,532.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS NVZMF traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. 4,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

