Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Decreases By 22.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

NTR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

