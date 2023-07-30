Short Interest in Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Drops By 21.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,757,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 4,769,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 116,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OBNNF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.