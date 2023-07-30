Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Rises By 24.5%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Partners Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 4,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Featured Articles

