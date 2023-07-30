Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Grows By 19.7%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $273,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 60.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 793,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,292. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.