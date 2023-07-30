Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Grows By 19.7%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $273,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 60.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance
Shares of PPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 793,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,292. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $32.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pilgrim’s Pride
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.