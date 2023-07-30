Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Drops By 20.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,519. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

