Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Increases By 22.4%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.0 days.
Puma Price Performance
Puma stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. Puma has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $75.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67.
Puma Company Profile
