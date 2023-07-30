Short Interest in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Decreases By 21.0%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 219,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,230. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in RadNet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 391,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

