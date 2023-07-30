Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Expands By 35.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 636,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.4 days.

Recruit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.35. Recruit has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

