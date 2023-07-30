Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Grows By 25.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 517,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 280,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 4.4 %

SCRMW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.