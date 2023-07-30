Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Grows By 24.9%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 341,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP raised its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 210,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 19,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.14. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 1,457.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.