Short Interest in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expands By 23.6%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 714,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.94. 246,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,661. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.94.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

