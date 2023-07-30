Short Interest in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Decreases By 17.0%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Sonendo Stock Down 0.8 %
Sonendo stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sonendo had a negative net margin of 131.26% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonendo Company Profile
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
