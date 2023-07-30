Short Interest in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Decreases By 17.0%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Sonendo Stock Down 0.8 %

Sonendo stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sonendo had a negative net margin of 131.26% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 1,773.7% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,226 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sonendo by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,621 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

