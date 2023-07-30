Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Declines By 19.4%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.9 %

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Shares of NTB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.31. 110,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

