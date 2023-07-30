Short Interest in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Declines By 17.8%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

VMEO opened at $4.01 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth $123,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

