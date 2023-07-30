Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Grows By 23.3%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

UMMA traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.48. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

