Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expands By 15.2%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

