Short Interest in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Grows By 15.9%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $142.59. 662,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

